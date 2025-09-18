For the third time since 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with a significant injury to franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. This time, a 2-0 start helps Burrow’s upcoming absence sting a bit less, but that doesn’t mean they need to factor for his loss.

Jake Browning managed to win last week, despite his three-interception day. To be fair, he did lead the Bengals to a respectable 4-3 record last time Burrow got hurt in 2023.

Still, some wonder if the Bengals should add more depth aside from Brett Rypien, plus this week’s practice squad additions of Mike White and Sean Clifford. Is that enough to sustain a three-month absence from Burrow?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the Bengals could still be one of the teams that make a play for former Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins or Jameis Winston. Both quarterbacks are currently stuck on backup duty, behind young prospects selected with a first-round pick. In other words, they have no futures in Atlanta or New York.

“I think every year you have to take a quarterback like Burrow into the playoffs is precious and should be protected. Assuming his rehab goes well, Cincinnati still has that chance. So I think it’s on them to preserve that chance. So if it looks like Browning won’t be able to give you enough, I think it is worth calling the Falcons on Kirk Cousins or the Giants on Jameis Winston. Either way, they do need depth.” SI’s Albert Breer on Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are understandably eager to see what Browning is capable of after rostering him since 2023. He has a very strong grasp of the offense and should have plenty of natural chemistry built with the team’s receivers.

However, the Bengals are also desperate to reach the playoffs, and if Browning starts to lead a losing effort, Cincinnati may have to consider changes at QB. Turning to another one of their backups would likely only lead to more diminished results.

Yet, trading for someone who’s proven he can play at a high level, like Cousins or Winston? That could be too enticing for the Bengals’ front office to overlook.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: See Where Joe Burrow Was