After making it through three preseason games, the Cincinnati Bengals are less than two weeks away from kicking off the regular season. Yet, they still have some work to do, like figuring out what to do with Trey Hendrickson, the NFL’s reigning sack leader.

Hendrickson is currently headed into the final year of his contract, but after recording 17.5 sacks, he should be raking in much more than the $15.8 million salary he’s set to receive. Considering other elite pass-rushers, like Myles Garrett, are signed to a contract of an annual average salary of $40 million per season, Hendrickson has earned more.

Yet, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bengals have “re-started” contract negotiations with Hendrickson. It’s possible the two sides will now reach a “unique” agreement that gives Hendrickson more money in 2025 without signing him to an extension that keeps him in Cincinnati past the upcoming season.

“My understanding is the two sides have been exploring a more ‘unique’ avenue to get something done. Giving Hendrickson more money this season while still letting his contract expire after the year — has been discussed. ‘More work to do, but there’s cautious optimism,’ a source said.” Jordan Schultz on Trey Hendrickson

This is the first positive report on the Bengals’ contract negotiations with Hendrickson in months. After previously threatening to sit out regular season games while angling for a new contract, there’s finally some renewed hope that Hendrickson will be in uniform in time for Week 1.

Besides, if the Bengals are serious about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, they’ll need all the help they can get, especially on defense. With first-round rookie Shemar Stewart ending his holdout in the preseason, now it’s time for the Bengals to get their business done with Hendrickson too.

If the contract length is part of the issue in Cincinnati, then reaching a short-term resolution that offers Hendrickson more money to take the field with his teammates in 2025 may be the best avenue for everyone involved.

