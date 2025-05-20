Contract dispute keeping Cincinnati Bengals’ first-round pick Shemar Stewart away from workouts

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year’s Cincinnati Bengals came close to clinching a playoff spot, but many would agree that their 25th-ranked scoring defense prevented Joe Burrow from torturing teams in the postseason too. Thus, it came as no surprise to see Cincinnati target defensive end Shemar Stewart with their first-round pick.

Cincinnati landed their guy with the 17th overall pick, which was a clear indication that they placed a high value on improving in the trenches. Yet, now when it comes to signing their prized rookie to a contract that’s already mostly set upon arrival, the Bengals are flinching.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, Stewart still isn’t practicing with the team as Phase 2 of the Bengals’ offeason takes shpae.

“Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart remains unsigned by the team and isn’t practicing with the team during the voluntary workout program due to a continued dispute over the language in his contract, a source told The Enquirer. He won’t practice with the Bengals until his contract situation gets resolved.” Kelsey Conway on Shemar Stewart

Stewart really isn’t asking for much. He’s simply requesting that the Bengals match the contract language of Cincinnati’s past two first-round picks. Yet, the Bengals have reportedly made him a lowball offer of a smaller training camp bonus than the 17th overall pick in the past two NFL Draft classes.

While it’s noteworthy that Stewart isn’t around for team workouts, it should be said that these are simply voluntary. Yet, after investing so much in Stewart, the Bengals likely wish their first-round pick would just start practicing with his teammates already.

