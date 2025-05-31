Cincinnati Bengals ‘expected’ to reach deal with All-Pro

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though Joe Burrow finished fourth in NFL MVP voting, the Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing season last year, just missing the playoffs. Coach Zac Taylor hopes to avoid the same fate in 2025, but they’ll need their full cast of stars to do so.

Right now, there’s a great amount of uncertainty over All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson’s status for the upcoming season. He reportedly wants a long-term extension that offers him more guaranteed money, yet the Bengals would prefer he either plays out the final year of his deal or signs a short-term offer since he’s already 30 years old.

Hendrickson has even threatened to sit out the entire season if the Bengals don’t meet his needs. Yet, what is ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler hearing about the Hendrickson situation in Cincinnati?

“Sources I’ve talked to do believe that he’s dug in. When he says that he would miss games without a new contract, that he very well means it. It’s not posturing. We’ll see if he misses training camp time and those fines start coming in. A lot of times players start showing up at that point. They need to have some uncomfortable conversations. There’s just a gap. They offered a contract in the spring, it wasn’t what he wanted. There’s some bad blood right now. Talking to execs around the league, they still expect the Bengals to get something done because the pressure to win now is there.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Trey Hendrickson

After leading the NFL in sacks, Hendrickson should be in line to receive a salary in the high 30s if not the low $40 million dollar range. Whether the Bengals are willing to go that high after also shelling out large contracts to Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in recent years remains to be seen. Yet, like the others, Hendrickson may be a talent that they aren’t willing to part with.

