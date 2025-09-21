A huge new report added even more momentum behind rumors the Kansas City Chiefs could complete a trade reunion with former star Tyreek Hill.

It feels like Hill’s days in Miami with the Dolphins are numbered. His comments at the end of last season suggested he would be open to a trade. He lost his spot as a team captain before the 2025 season after missing multiple practices and meetings last year. Plus, the team’s 0-3 start is adding fuel to speculation about moving his contract sooner rather than later.

Last week, reports emerged about rival teams inquiring about a trade, and the Chiefs and Steelers were the two most obvious destinations. Well, it seems Pittsburgh’s interest has cooled in recent days. On Sunday, Mike Florio reported the Steelers “have lost interest” in a potential blockbuster trade.

Tyreek Hill stats: 3 games, 15 catches, 198 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 13.2 yards per catch

Steelers have cooled off on Tyreek Hill trade due to suspension fears

The reason why? A Personal Conduct Policy investigation was opened by the NFL recently after a new lawsuit from his estranged wife claimed there were eight instances of domestic violence. While Hill has denied the claims, there is a very real chance it could lead to a suspension this year. Making a trade before next month’s deadline risky.

The Steelers have always been a risk-averse franchise, so it should come as no surprise that they have gotten turned off by the latest Hill allegations. However, the Chiefs know the eight-time Pro Bowler very well. They drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and developed him into, arguably, the best wide receiver on the planet over the last decade.

There is a comfort level they have due to that history and the strong infrastructure the organization has after becoming the league’s latest dynasty team. Furthermore, they are 0-2, Travis Kelce is still declining, and their wide receiver room has been ravaged by suspensions and injuries.

So Kansas City may be desperate enough to risk losing Hill for some games because of the massive impact he would bring on the field for much of the season. And if a top competitor is out of the running, a deal could end up being made at a price range they prefer.