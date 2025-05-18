Chicago Bears tried to trade up in 2025 NFL Draft, possibly for this player

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is long gone, but each week, more nuggets are coming out about how some teams approached the hectic three-day selection event. Today, it’s the Chicago Bears’ turn to provide some insight into their draft plans.

According to a behind-the-scenes video released by the New England Patriots, the Bears tried trading up in the second round to the 38th overall pick. Chicago reportedly offered the 39th pick plus a seventh-round selection to move up one spot.

Yet, the Patriots declined Chicago’s advances and decided to select Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson instead. The Patriots also turned down another trade opportunity from the Houston Texans, which would have given Chicago picks 58 and 79 plus a 2025 third-round selection. In other words, New England wasn’t too interested in moving the 38th pick.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Mike Reiss believes Chicago was intending to trade up for a chance to select Henderson, too.

If true, it’s an interesting peek into Chicago’s potential plans, especially considering they decided to neglect the RB position until selecting Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai with the 233rd overall pick in the seventh round.

Clearly, Chicago wanted to add another body in their RB room, and it’s possible they had big plans for Henderson. Those plans won’t be nearly the same with Monangai on board instead, even if the hard-nosed 5-foot-9, 209-pound rusher presents an intriguing skillset.

