New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson spent 2022-2024 as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. Over those three years, Detroit’s offense ranked top 6 all three seasons in points per game, total yards per game, first downs per game, and red zone percentage.

QB: Caleb Williams

In his first 3 games as a rookie, Caleb Williams only completed 59% of his passes while throwing 2 TDs with 4 INTs. Over his last 14 games, he completed 63% of his passes for 18 TDs / 2 INTs while also rushing for over 400 yards.

On the downside, he fumbled at least one time in each of his last 5 games (Dec / Jan) while losing 3 of those fumbles. Lastly, he didn’t throw a TD pass to anyone outside of his top trio of receivers and top tight end.

RB: D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift didn’t flourish as a 250+ carry back in his first year with the Bears, averaging a mediocre 3.8 yards per carry. To be fair, everyone struggled in the running game. During a 7-game stretch between Week 4 and Week 11, Swift rushed for 567 yards on 4.8 ypc with 5 rushing TDs while also catching all 22 of his targets for 197 yards.

Over his following 7 games, he only managed 327 rush yards on 3.3 ypc with 1 TD while catching 14 passes on 20 targets for 143 yards.

RB: Roschon Johnson

In his second season, Johnson’s ypc fell from 4.3 as a rookie to an abysmal 2.7. His receptions were also cut in half year-over-year from 34 to 16. However, the bigger back did increase his rushing TDs from 2 in 2023 to 6 last season on 200 fewer carries.

RB: Kyle Monangai

Monangai is a great complement to Swift and Johnson. He’s not as fast as Swift or as big as Johnson, but offers a blend of their talent. He could be the Goldilocks of the 3 (Chicago) Bears in the backfield, as his skill set would fit just right to maximize runs in minimal spots. He looks to quickly get up field off of a shoulder fake, paired with quick cuts while finishing with strong contact balance.

WR: DJ Moore

Over the first 9 games last year only managed 40 / 398 / 3 with a 61% catch rate. As Williams developed, Moore flourished in the last 8 games with 58 / 568 / 3 on an impressive 78% catch rate, despite Allen not missing any games.

WR: Rome Odunze

Odunze’s growth in Year 2 provide ample opportunity for Rome’s rise. Allen accounted for 120+ targets in just 15 games last year for Chicago, limiting Odunze’s role. In the last of those two games missed, Odunze stepped up to have his best game with 6 receptions on 11 targets for 112 yards (18..7 ypr) and a TD.

WR: Luther Burden III

In college, Burden had 2 seasons with multiple rushing TDs. As a rookie, he’ll be utilized underneath, on jet sweeps, and out of the backfield as a safety blanket for Williams. Burden’s addition allows Moore to go back to being more of an intermediate option rather than inside of 10 yards.

TE: Cole Kmet

Kmet’s catch rate has gone up each year in his 5 NFL seasons, from 64% as a rookie to 86% last year while averaging 10 ypr for his career. Over the last 4 years, he’s averaged right at 60 / 600 / 4. A lot has been made of highly-touted rookie tight end Colston Loveland, but don’t forget about Kme,t who has played in 84 of 84 games in his career with 67 starts in 68 games over the last 4 seasons.

TE: Colston Loveland

Loveland is a massive target with good speed and fluidity that will have a role as a rookie but compete for targets not only with receivers Moore, Odunze, and Burden III but also fellow tight end Kmet. Future years should see production similar to Jimmy Graham’s after he became acclimated to the pro game.

BREAKOUT PLAYER: Rome Odunze

There are 120+ targets left behind after Keenan Allen’s departure. As a rookie, Odunze received 100+ targets and flourished when Allen was out. While rookies Loveland and Burden III will see some of those targets, the lion’s share will go to Moore and Odunze. Moore has averaged 135 targets per year over his last 6 seasons and has shown his ability (84 / 1,124 / 6 avg).

Odunze will touch that mark of 135 targets this year and will show his immense talent. Expect Odunze to be around 90 / 1,300 / 8.

BOLD PREDICTION: Caleb Williams

In Jared Goff’s 3 seasons with Ben Johnson as his offensive coordinator, he averaged 68% completions, 4,500 passing yards 32 TDs / 10 INTs. Goff had early success with Sean McVay in L.A., but in his last 2 years with the Rams, Goff averaged 65% completions for 4,300 passing yards with 21 TDs / 15 INTs.

In William’s second season, he’s been given an improved offensive line, a massive 6’6 target that can move fluidly, and a young speedster that provides a safety blanket underneath. After finishing his rookie season with 11 TDs / 1 INT over the last 8 games, he’s ready to play to his potential with his top receivers, the veteran Moore and Year 2 stud, Odunze. Williams will put up 4,500 pass yards with 500 rush yards for 35 total TDs in 2025.