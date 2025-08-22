Slowly, but surely, the Carolina Panthers have been drastically revamping their receiving corps. While they’re still waiting on potential to develop into proven talent, back-to-back years of investing in a first-round receiver could pay off in a big way.

For now, a receiving corps of Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, Hunter Renfrow, Jalen Coker, David Moore, and Jimmy Horn Jr is not only a formidable group; other teams may be hoping to pry a player or two away from Carolina.

While Panthers trade rumors are lurking, chances are one or more of the seven players listed above won’t be on Carolina’s 53-man roster after cuts are made. According to The Athletic’s Joseph Person, the man who misses the cut could end up being Renfrow.

“Dan Morgan seemed to tip his hand Thursday when Tremayne was listed among the 33 inactive players, while Renfrow and Moore were in the lineup. Canales said Tremayne was held out with general body soreness, and praised the former Stanford WR when asked about his roster chances. ‘He’s got a good chance,’ he said. ‘For Brycen to really show what he could do offensively and then on special teams as well, he really made a statement for himself on this team. Something that we weigh heavily.’ Moore had a 19-yard run on a jet sweep and has more special teams value than Renfrow, who had two catches for 5 yards and took a big hit on a high throw by Plummer. Canales has a lot of trust in Moore, while others in the organization are higher on Renfrow.” The Athletic on Panthers WR group

It’s not like he hasn’t earned positive remarks throughout training camp. Renfrow’s drawn high praise from The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye, saying he’s “clearly outplayed” Coker. Kaye also notes that Renfrow has developed “some notable chemistry” with Bryce Young.

For what it’s worth, Person still predicts Renfrow to make the final roster, but he also has seven WRs on the final 53-man roster. That seems like one or two too many, which is why someone like the 35-year-old Thielen may be available for the right price.

Yet, the 29-year-old Renfrow has also been battling a hamstring injury, which has only allowed his fellow receivers to earn more opportunities with the first and second team offense. Plus, Renfrow still has something to prove as a player who spent last year out of football due to a brief retirement.

Before he retired at the end of the 2023 season, Renfrow’s production had diminished in a big way, hauling in 25 receptions for 255 yards. That’s a far cry from his lone Pro Bowl season, where he recorded 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Renfrow’s time to make a strong impression may be running out, but it’s certainly possible he’s already shown enough to make the team.

