Former Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl defender arrested for assaulting a family member

These days, the Carolina Panthers are trying to re-establish their brand under owner David Tepper. Since he’s taken over in 2018, the Panthers have had to suffer through seven consecutive years of losing seasons. Yet, coach Dave Canales brings hope, and a strong offseason could finally provide the spark the Panthers are desperately seeking.

Meanwhile, the Panthers of old are known for having some dominant times, including two Super Bowl appearances, but no victories. Unfortunately, the Panthers have also had some rough patches, including a one-win season in 2001.

However, former Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy saw a bit of both sides of the coin during his five-year career in Carolina. Though, his playing career ended long ago, in 2015 after his lone season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Today, Hardy, 36, is in the news because he was taken into custody on Wednesday after being arrested for assaulting a family member. Hardy was scheduled to have a hearing Thursday morning, where bond is expected to be set.

While fighting may be in Hardy’s blood after he made the switch from NFL athlete to MMA fighter/boxer, this one fell outside the ring. Yet, Hardy is no stranger to trouble.

He was previously arrested in 2014 for allegedly getting physical with his girlfriend and again in 2016 for cocaine possession.

