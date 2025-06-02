Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are Instagram official

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There’s a new love in Stefon Diggs’ life.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B took to Instagram on Sunday to post a carousel of recent pictures and, in them, she confirmed her romance with the wide receiver.

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” she captioned the photos. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a messy divorce with fellow rapper Offset, with whom she shares two children, but she seemed to be all smiles and affection in the photos that confirm her new relationship with 31-year-old Diggs. In one photo, the pair can be seen canoodling on a yacht during their Memorial Day celebration in Miami last weekend. Cardi also included a video of herself twerking on Diggs in a shimmering black studded bathing suit.

The pair have been linked since February, when they were spotted bringing the heat together on the dance floor. They were then seen together on Valentine’s Day. The New England Patriots wide receiver and the hitmaker made their first public appearance together last month – they enjoyed an NBA playoff game together between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Diggs is gearing up for his first season in New England after previous NFL stints with the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.