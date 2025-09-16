If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to make a run to the Super Bowl this season, they will have to do it without their top pass rusher from last season.

“An MRI just now confirmed Buccaneers DT Calijah Kancey tore his pec last night, source says. He will need surgery, and his season is over,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

During the first half of the Buccaneers’ 20-19 Monday night win over the Texans, the 2023 first-round pick was forced to the sidelines with an injury to his chest. Following the victory, he was seen wearing a sling, and head coach Todd Bowles admitted fears the injury could be serious.

That unfortunate possibility was confirmed today. His absence for the rest of the season is a major loss. But how big of an impact could it have on Tampa’s plans for a deep playoff run this season?

Calijah Kancey stats: 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 28 tackles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit with a killer injury news

Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Images

Calijah Kancey’s loss this season is a massive blow to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 24-year-old led the team in sacks (7.5) last season and was second in tackles for loss (11). He is their best pass rusher and was primed to take a run at his first Pro Bowl appearance this season.

It is the sort of void they will not be able to fill internally, and it is highly unlikely a pass rusher that is just as good will be available before next month’s trade deadline. His loss will now force Bowles to make some major schematic adjustments to his defensive game plan going forward, since he won’t be able to rely on Kancey’s pressure on the outside.

The team still has a few good pass rushers left, but either Vita Vea, Logan Hall, or Lavonte David will now need to have a career year in 2025 to try and fill the void left by the young rising star.