Quite a few Buffalo Bills players didn’t know who Matt Prater was after arriving at the team’s facilities on Thursday. However, following a game-winning kick on Sunday night, they sure do now.

Matt Prater is one of the best place kickers of this century. Over 18 seasons, he’s played for four different franchises and earned trips to the Pro Bowl twice. However, heading into NFL Week 1, it looked like his lengthy career might be over.

But, after Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass ended up on injured reserve this week, the 41-year-old got another chance in the league for a year 19 with one of the AFC’s best. Yet, despite his long career and success in the league, several Bills special teams players actually thought he was a new coach when he showed up to ST meetings this week.

“I am not going to take a shot at his age, but he walks into the special teams meeting and I’m like, ‘Oh, we’ve got a new coach,'” tight end Jackson Hawes told the media after the Bills’ 41-40 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. “Then I’m like, ‘Wait, that’s Matt Prater. That guy’s been balling in the league.”

“The first time I saw him, I was like, ‘Is that a coach?'” Khalil Shakir said. “And he comes out here, he’s a great dude, he kicks the game-winning field goal, he’s special, and I am just happy to have him here with us.”

“The oldest guy in the world ain’t he?” Dion Dawkins added with a laugh. “Shoot. I am thankful for him. Keep your old a** with the Bills. I’m glad that somebody can come in on Thursday and help us big. Every piece matters. He understood the assignment and got the job done.

Prater handed the Buffalo Bills their Week 1 win with a game-winning kick with seconds left on Sunday night. Despite being on the team for just a few days, how well-liked he is was on full display in how his teammates lifted him up in celebration as if he had kicked them into the playoffs.