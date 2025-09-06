The Browns and second-round pick Quinshon Judkins have finally reached an agreement on his rookie deal, ending a tense offseason storyline that left both the front office and fan base waiting. According to multiple reports, Judkins is expected to sign a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $11.4 million, including a signing bonus of nearly $5 million. The agreement makes him the eighth second-rounder in this draft class to secure a fully guaranteed deal. It also wraps up Cleveland’s 2025 draft class with every player under contract.

However, many questions remain surrounding Judkins.

Finding a No.1 Running Back

For Cleveland, the timing is crucial. The Browns’ running game sputtered last season, finishing 29th in the league. Then this off-season fan-favorite Nick Chubb departed in free agency. Judkins, drafted 36th overall out of Ohio State after a prolific stop at Ole Miss, was hand-picked to bring back the physical downhill presence that defined Cleveland’s identity for years.

But Judkins will not play Sunday in the Browns’ Week 1 opener at Cleveland against the Bengals. There is speculation that he could be available next week. But that remains uncertain considering why Judkins’ contract was in limbo all summer.

The deal was delayed for weeks following Judkins’ July arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence charges in Fort Lauderdale. Prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue the case in mid-August, citing a lack of evidence and conflicting accounts. But while the legal matter has been dismissed, the NFL is still conducting its own review under the league’s personal conduct policy. That leaves open the possibility of discipline even as Judkins rejoins the team.

The league’s handling of past cases shows why Cleveland can’t simply assume this situation is over. Last season, rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was suspended five games despite pleading to a lesser charge. Judkins’ absence through training camp has also set him back in preparation for the opener. The Browns can use a two-week roster exemption to ease him in before making a corresponding roster move.

What Happens Next?

Running backs Jerome Ford and Sampson will handle the bulk of the carries against Cincinnati, with Raheim “Rocket” Sanders available in relief. But once cleared by the league and conditioned back into game shape, Judkins is expected to become the workhorse. His college résumé backs it up: more than 3,700 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns across Ole Miss and Ohio State, including a national championship performance for the Buckeyes last January.

Judkins himself has said he feels tailor-made for Kevin Stefanski’s system, citing his ability to win between the tackles, catch passes out of the backfield, and even line up in the slot. The Browns will test all of that — and quickly — as they look to rebuild an offense that has struggled for rhythm since Chubb’s departure.

Big questions remain

The Browns are betting Judkins’ talent outweighs the uncertainty surrounding his availability. They now have him under contract, but the next steps hinge on two factors: how quickly the league concludes its investigation and how fast Judkins can acclimate after missing camp.

The Browns drafted him to be more than just another back in the rotation. They drafted him to revive the identity of their offense. Whether he can deliver on that promise remains one of the biggest unknowns for Cleveland this season.