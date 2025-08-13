Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered an injury scare Wednesday during their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to multiple reports, including Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders sustained an oblique injury while throwing early in the session and was held out of the remainder of practice.

#Browns Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury throwing early on in joint #Eagles practices and was held out. Means he prob won’t play Sat — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 13, 2025

The injury likely sidelines Sanders for Saturday’s preseason game after head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier he would start the Colorado product if Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett remain out with hamstring injuries.

The #Browns will start Shedeur Sanders again vs. the Eagles on Saturday if Dillon Gabriel (hamstring) and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) both remain out, per HC Kevin Stefanski. pic.twitter.com/CiGvdHoYx5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2025

Sanders becomes the latest Browns quarterback to get hurt during training camp, adding to Cleveland’s growing list of injured signal-callers. Both Gabriel and Pickett have been sidelined with hamstring issues.

The timing is particularly unfortunate given Sanders’ impressive preseason debut against Carolina last week. The rookie completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 106.8 quarterback rating while adding 19 rushing yards on four carries.

Cleveland selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he slid further than many expected on Day 3.