The Browns bring the NFL’s top-ranked defense into Ford Field to meet a Lions team that has erupted for 90 points and over 900 yards in its last two games. Detroit’s power run game and quarterback Jared Goff’s efficiency present a layered challenge. But Cleveland owns a league-best 57.3 rushing yards allowed per game and has yet to give up 230 passing yards in a contest. Add Detroit’s short-week turnaround and the backdrop is set for a tense, physical matchup. Here are five bold predictions for Sunday.

1. Cleveland limits Detroit to fewer than 100 rushing yards

Last week, Detroit ran for 224 yards against Baltimore, including 151 from David Montgomery and 67 from Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions average 189.5 rushing yards over the last two games. Yet the Browns are built to choke off ground attacks. They’ve held running backs Derrick Henry (Ravens) and Josh Jacobs (Packers) to a combined 54 yards and have allowed only 2.29 yards per carry—best in the league.

The matchup of Cleveland’s interior disruptors defensive tackles Mason Graham and Malik Collins against Detroit guards Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany is pivotal. Detroit ranks top five in run-block win rate, but its only game against an elite front (Green Bay in Week 1) produced 13 points and just 3.4 yards per rush. Expect defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to copy that Packers template with slants and one-gap penetration to keep the Lions under triple digits on the ground.

2. Myles Garrett leads a five-sack, double-digit QB-hit barrage

Detroit’s offensive tackles are strong, but the interior can be stressed. Center Graham Glasgow is steady but not elite in pass protection, and the rookies inside have allowed pressure when forced into true dropback sets. Goff completes nearly 70 percent of passes when kept clean, but that number drops below 55 percent under duress.

Cleveland ranks top three in pressure rate with only a four-man rush and already owns multi-sack games against mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson. By attacking inside gaps and forcing Goff to reset, the Browns can create a repeat of Week 1, when Green Bay hit Goff nine times and sacked him three times.

3. A Browns non-offensive touchdown changes the scoreboard

The Browns have forced seven turnovers through three games and converted two directly into touchdowns or goal-to-go opportunities. Detroit plays at one of the NFL’s highest fourth-down attempt rates.

Goff has thrown an interception in 45 percent of games when pressured on more than a third of his dropbacks. Cleveland’s top-ranked red-zone defense (29 percent touchdown rate allowed) thrives on tipped balls and strip-sacks. A defensive score or a special-teams spark fits both the statistical trend and the style of this game.

4) Quinshon Judkins eclipses 100 total yards with an explosive play

Cleveland’s offense averages just 15.5 points per game, but rookie back Quinshon Judkins provides needed juice. In his first extended action he gained 94 yards on 16 touches against Green Bay’s No. 2 run defense. He hits holes decisively—important against Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell, who is stout downhill but vulnerable in space.

Detroit has given up four rushes of 20-plus yards this season and struggles when forced to defend perimeter screens and quick swings. Look for Cleveland to mix inside duo runs with early down passes to Judkins, setting up a chunk play of 25 yards or more and a 100-yard day from scrimmage.

5) Game management tilts toward Cleveland late

Head coach Dan Campbell’s Lions are fearless on fourth down, attempting conversions at a top-three league rate. That approach fuels wins but also invites volatility. Last week’s successful fourth-and-midfield throw sealed Detroit’s victory; a single missed read can have the opposite effect.

Cleveland operates at the other extreme. Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s team commits the fewest offensive penalties per game and ranks top five in average starting field position gained from special teams and turnovers. In a game projected by sportsbooks around 44.5 total points with Detroit favored by double digits, a single possession matters. The Browns’ precision and the Lions’ short-week recovery window create a strong probability that Cleveland narrows the margin and potentially steals a late possession.

Detroit’s offense is capable of big moments, but Cleveland’s defensive front and takeaway profile keep the game tight. Expect Cleveland to cover and give itself a real chance at an upset.