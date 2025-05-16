5 winners/losers after Brock Purdy agrees to massive five-year, $265 million deal with San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After dealing with contract drama over the last several years with stars like Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers avoided similar issues with franchise quarterback Brock Purdy. San Francisco signed Purdy to a five-year, $265 million contract, keeping him in the Bay through 2030. Purdy now earns more annually than quarterback luminaries Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert. Here’s a look at the winners and losers from the deal.

Winner: Brock Purdy

Purdy transformed from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the game. His $265 million deal includes $181 million guaranteed, averaging $53 million per year. Despite the 49ers’ offense being hampered by injuries in 2024, Purdy ranked third in pass yards per attempt (8.5), seventh in QBR (68.0) and 10th in passing yards (3,864).

“He earned $2.6 million total over his first three NFL seasons, making him the NFL’s 76th-highest paid QB over that span (2022-24), according to Roster Management System,” reports ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “His new contract has an average salary of $53 million, meaning he will get paid more per week under his new deal ($2.9 million) than he did over the first three years of his career combined.”

Winner: Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan now have their franchise quarterback secured for the next several seasons. After an injury-riddled 6-11 season, the 49ers can rebuild around Purdy to return to their previous success when they reached the NFC Championship game three straight seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance.

Loser: NFC West

The 49ers have their 25-year-old quarterback under contract for the next five seasons, while their division rivals face QB uncertainties. Will Sam Darnold be the answer in Seattle? How much longer will the aging Matthew Stafford remain under center in Los Angeles? Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray if they miss the playoffs for the sixth time in his seven seasons?

Losers: Jerry Jones

Purdy’s contract looks like a bargain compared to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ situation with Dak Prescott. Jones delayed getting a deal done with Prescott and paid for it — ultimately giving him a four-year, $240 million extension with $231 million guaranteed. By waiting, Jones watched Prescott become the highest-paid QB in the league, averaging $60 million a year.

Winner: Brock Purdy’s 49ers teammates

With Purdy remaining in San Francisco long-term, his 49ers teammates can breathe a sigh of relief. They’ve spoken highly of Purdy since he became the starter in 2022, believing he was the right person to lead them. Now, their quarterback will be under center through 2030.



