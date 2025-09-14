While early projections suggested Brock Purdy could miss the next five weeks for the San Francisco 49ers, a huge new report points to a potential return next Sunday.

“Brock Purdy is out today for the 49ers, but there is an outside chance he could be back next Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday NFL Countdown this morning. “He made a lot of progress from that toe injury despite the fact that he will not play today.”

Brock Purdy stats: 277 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 92.2 rating

The 49ers’ starting QB suffered both a shoulder and a toe injury during the team’s 17-13 Week 1 win over division rivals the Seattle Seahawks. The toe is the worst of the pair of ailments, and reports stated earlier this week that he could miss anywhere from two to five weeks.

What is Brock Purdy’s injury?

While a toe injury doesn’t seem like enough to keep a football player out of a game, considering the injuries they often play through, turf toe is a rough issue to have. It can cause intense pain, especially when trying to push off the big toe. The pain can make it hard to walk and run, and in Purdy’s case, put a lot into a hard or deep throw.

Brock Purdy contract: Five years. $265 million

With the $265 million signal caller on the sideline for this week, former New England Patriots starting QB Mac Jones will get the keys to the offense in Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints.