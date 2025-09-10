The San Francisco 49ers just can’t help themselves. Last year, they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and injuries played a big factor. Even starting quarterback Brock Purdy was limited to just 15 starts after suffering right shoulder and elbow injuries.

While Purdy was actually one of the healthier stars on the team, his absence was felt for a team that only finished with six wins, close to being in the playoff race, but nowhere near good enough to advance to the postseason.

Heading into the 2025 season, there was hope that the 49ers would have better luck avoiding injuries, yet that has not been the case early on. While the 49ers still won their Week 1 matchup, it took a 10-point fourth quarter to emerge with a 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Though, Purdy got a bit too beat up.

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, his starting quarterback missed practice on Wednesday due to toe and shoulder injuries. Coach Shanahan views Purdy as a “long shot” to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. His coach indicated that Purdy’s injury is one that could cause him to miss “multiple weeks.”

If Purdy can’t suit up on Sunday, that means former New England Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones will make his first start as a member of the 49ers. That is obviously a situation the 49ers would like to avoid if possible.

Jones was signed to a two-year, $7 million contract in free agency this past offseason after spending 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars following his trade from the Patriots. Jones ended up starting seven games last season, leading the Jaguars to a 2-5 record in the process.

