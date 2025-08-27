Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins says he would have liked to have seen the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, removed from last year’s Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles were in the process of winning in blowout fashion.

Dawkins witnessed the Eagles cruise to a 40-22 victory, largely due to the Chiefs’ inability to contain the defense’s front four.

Dawkins noted that the absence of the Chiefs’ left tackle and other injuries left them vulnerable, suggesting they lacked their usual competitive edge in the game.

As such, he feels the Bills should have been substituted in.

“I was watching that game, I said that the Chiefs had no… they didn’t have like a real fighting chance because their offensive line wasn’t really all intact,” Dawkins explained, according to Essentially Sports.

“I like the Chiefs, they are a great team. We compete against them. Mahomes is that guy, and I like 95. These guys are good dudes,” he added. “I just think watching, I’m like dang, if it was like this, they could have just been ‘alright, let’s just let the Bills go, they’ve got their o-line intact.’”

That’s not how this Works

Unfortunately for Dion Dawkins and the Bills, the NFL does not have a tag team division. You can’t just make a hot tag in the corner when your opposition is beating the stuffing out of you, as the Eagles did to the Chiefs.

It’s not the first time Dawkins has suggested his Bills would have been a better opponent for Philadelphia.

Dawkins was a guest on The Pivot podcast, featuring former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, in March. There he laid the sour grapes down once again.

“We would’ve put on a better show in the Super Bowl,” he said. “We would’ve put on a better show. And, shoot, I am a part of my team, so I think my team is going to put on the best show regardless of anybody performing.”

“Not to say that we would’ve went in there and just beat the Eagles. We would’ve had a chance,” added the four-time Pro Bowl. “We would’ve had a better chance, in my eyes.”

“We woulda put on a better show in the Super Bowl” – @DDawkins66 on @Chiefs



Dion Dawkins immediately packed away the loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. He was ready to move on & build toward next year. Then, he watched the Big Game. He believes the @BuffaloBills are… pic.twitter.com/369zBa2mVp — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 4, 2025

But you DID have a chance, Dion Dawkins

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills by the score of 32-29 in the AFC Championship game last season.

It was a tight contest, with the Chiefs securing the win on a 44-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker with just under three minutes remaining.

So the Bills could have punched their ticket to that Super Bowl and played the Eagles, perhaps even winning. But they didn’t take care of business.

Of course, there’s an entire 5-minute video breakdown of the staggeringly one-sided calls in favor of the Chiefs during the AFC Championship game. But that’s neither here nor there.