Bill Belichick, new head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, highlighted the differences between NFL and college coaching, emphasizing a purer focus on football.

In doing so, the legendary coach mentioned that it’s somewhat easier to work without distractions like owners. Or marketing. But mostly owners.

“It’s a much more cohesive, and I’d say unified, view of what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to do it,” Belichick told The Boston Globe this week. “It’s a lot of football, and there’s not much in your way.”

That’s when he laid into Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan, without ever mentioning their names.

“There’s no owner, there’s no owner’s son,” he continued. “There’s no cap, everything that goes with the marketing and everything else, which I’m all for that. But it’s way less of what it was at that level.”

Bill Belichick with the Owners Jab

On the one hand, Belichick’s shot at Kraft is funny. Especially when you consider he was run out of town in a rushed transition to a new, younger coach in Jerod Mayo. (Come to think of it, being forced out for a younger coach may explain some of ‘The Hoodie’s’ girlfriend issues, but I digress).

Mayo’s only season as Patriots coach resulted in disaster. The team went 4-13, despite winning their final regular-season game against the mighty Buffalo Bills.

Mayo was fired immediately after the game.

After his dismissal, Belichick took a jab at Kraft and his son, derisively referring to Mayo as his “hand-picked successor” and noting that the two haven’t called him for advice.

“Mayo was hand-picked by Robert, but in the end, the decision-making is something they’d have to comment on,” Belichick said. “I really don’t know from the outside looking in. They haven’t called me and asked, so I don’t know.”

Not Good for his NFL Prospects

Which brings us to the other side of the coin. While it might feel nice to take a jab at the Patriots owner, it’s not something that will reflect well on Belichick when he’s trying desperately to get back to the NFL.

Why would an owner want to hire you, knowing that you view them as a burden to your focus on football? That you believe they are “in your way.”

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach following the Mayo experiment. Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker who won three Super Bowls with the team, brings a proven coaching record from his six-year tenure with the Tennessee Titans, where he achieved a 54-45 record and three playoff appearances.

The move is seen as a homecoming for Vrabel, who was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023.

Meanwhile, in the two seasons since his departure, Belichick has barely had a sniff of interest from teams despite the fact that he has eight Super Bowl rings. Eight!

Maybe owners don’t like coaches talking smack about them. He has a history of this sort of behavior, this disrespect for owners, as well.

Belichick famously served as head coach for the New York Jets for one day following the 1999 season. At a press conference announcing his promotion after Parcells left, Belichick scribbled his resignation notice on a napkin and then walked off into the sunset.