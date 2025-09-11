The NFL is the most popular sport in America, and a big reason why is because of the offenses. The aerial displays and ground assaults are what bring in tens of millions of viewers each week. But which units are the best of the best right now? We look to answer that question with our list of the 10 best NFL offenses heading into Week 2.

10. Washington Commanders

Credit: USA Today Sports

Top pick and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was everything the Washington Commanders’ offense could have hoped for and more in 2024. The young star was a huge reason they were on the cusp of a Super Bowl appearance. Now with Deebo Samuel as another weapon and Terry McLaurin happy following a big pay bump, Washington is primed to be a top-five offense in 2025.

The Commanders faced a rock-solid defense from the Giants in Week 1 and got some solid resistance. Scoring just 21 points, as the New York pass rush made things tough for Daniels. However, it was still enough to get the W. Rookie seventh round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, posting 82 yards on just 10 carries, was a promising added bright spot.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: USA Today Sports

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs’ offense wasn’t the dominant force fans were accustomed to in 2024. But there is reason to expect a turnaround this season. Travis Kelce and Hollywood Brown are back. They added tackle Jaylon Moore and top draft pick — another tackle — Josh Simmons. Plus, big things are expected from Rashee Rice (after his return from suspension) and Xavier Worthy (when healthy) in 2025.

But KC didn’t have either receiver in Week 1 and struggled at times. While Patrick Mahomes tallied 315 total yards (57 yards and one TD) on the ground, it wasn’t enough to help keep pace with a Chargers offense that was ahead of them to start the year.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: USA Today Sports

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense were seriously hampered by injuries and the lack of a reliable run game last season. In the offseason, they gave both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins huge extensions to lock in what should be one of the best passing attacks in the league (when healthy).

Despite the talent in the passing game, the Bengals’ offense was held in check in Week 1 as Burrow was hounded by the Browns’ pass rush. He managed just 113 passing yards, and they managed just 17 points on Sunday. Luckily, it was enough to get the W.

7. Detroit Lions

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Detroit Lions’ offense was the cream of the crop for much of last season. They could throw over teams but also bludgeon them with a solid run game. However, their most notable loss this offseason came on the sidelines after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became the new head coach of the Bears. That’s why the biggest story this season will be if new OC John Morton can maintain the standard set by Johnson.

That didn’t happen in NFL Week 1. While Jared Goff hit on 31 of his 39 passes, it was just for 225 yards. The Packers’ defense completely bottled up the Lions’ offense on Sunday. For at least one week, the explosive capabilities fans are used to were not there from Detroit’s offense.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: USA Today Sports

With Jim Harbaugh as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ offense relied less on the passing game and aimed to be a more balanced group. In the offseason, they bolstered their run game by adding veteran lineman Mekhi Becton and underrated running back Najee Harris. They also brought back former star Mike Williams and in Round 1 of the draft selected North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton. The Chargers’ O has a lot of potential in 2025.

They showed that in Week 1, as they led in a big win over division rivals, the Chiefs. Justin Herbert has already posted his first 300-plus-yard passing game as he spread the ball around, and four different receivers have 50 or more yards in their 27-21 win.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Credit: USA Today Sports

When Matthew Stafford had his full complement of weapons in 2024, the Los Angeles Rams‘ offense was dynamite. It is why they were a team to fear heading into the 2025 NFL playoffs. They have big expectations again this season. While they moved Cooper Kupp, they replaced him with future Hall-of-Famer Davante Adams. This unit should be a problem in the NFC West again this season as long as greybeard Stafford can stay healthy.

In Week 1, the Rams’ offense was nothing to write home about. They managed just 14 points against the Texans. Fortunately for them, their defense played big and held Houston to just nine points. The standout on Sunday was a big opening day for WR1 Puka Nacua as he tallied 130 yards on 10 catches this weekend.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: USA Today Sports

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before last season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained in 2024. And the offense was one of the better units in the league for much of the season. Most of their offseason moves were on defense. Bucky Irving proved he is a premium RB 1 in the league, and they will have veteran receiver Chris Godwin back. It is why they are an early dark horse to reach the Super Bowl this season.

However, in Week 1, it wasn’t pretty for the Buccaneers as they struggled at times during the Falcons game. While Mayfield tallied three TDs, he threw for less than 200 yards and got little from their run game. Fortunately, when it mattered most, they put points on the board to regain the lead late.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles’ adding Saquon Barkley last year proved to be a paradigm shift moment in the NFC. The former Giants star delivered an MVP-caliber season in his debut and gave them one of the most balanced units in the league. There is no reason not to expect them to be elite again in 2025.

While they weren’t sharp in Week 1, the unit still made the plays they needed to and posted 24 points in their season-opening win over rivals the Cowboys.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: USA Today Sports

The Baltimore Ravens‘ offense was one of the league’s elites last season. They delivered a balanced attack led by 2024 MVP Lamar Jackson and backed by future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry. They will bring all the key pieces of the unit back in 2025 and add former Texans great DeAndre Hopkins. The big concern will be if Henry declines at all in year 10.

The decline did not show on Sunday as the RB rumbled to 169 yards and two TDs on just 18 carries against the Bills to kick off the season. Jackson also chipped in with 279 total yards and three TDs. Unfortunately, their defense completely let them down as 40 points were not enough to get a win.

1. Buffalo Bills

Credit: USA Today Sports

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills‘ offense were one of the best in the league all of last season by using a total team effort, smart play, and a balanced attack. It is why the QB won his first MVP award in 2024. All of the pieces from last season are back this year, and they are sure to get off to a quick start in 2025.

And that is exactly what happened in NFL Week 1 as the Bills and Ravens battled in an outstanding shootout. In a showcase of how dangerous the Buffalo offense is until the final seconds, the unit dropped 22 points on Baltimore in the fourth quarter en route to a huge 41-40 win. To the surprise of no one, the reigning MVP was phenomenal with 424 total yards and four touchdowns.

