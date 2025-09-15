Things just keeping getting worse for the Chicago Bears in 2025. Sure, we’ve only gotten through two games in the regular season, but it’s hard to imagine how those two games could have gone much worse.

In Week 1, the Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings in quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first NFL start. Then, in Week 2, the Bears weren’t even competitive against the Detroit Lions, and Jared Goff carved the defense up. To make matters worse, it seems like the team could be without one of its best players for the rest of the season.

Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson left the Week 2 contest with an injury, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Courtney Cronin are now reporting that the corner will be “out indefinitely.” Per that report, “The team still is evaluating the full extent of the injury, whether surgery is necessary, and how long Johnson will be sidelined.”

The corner reportedly re-aggravated a groin injury that kept him out this summer. It’s a devastating setback for the corner, who recently signed a huge extension, and a Bears’ team that has been getting gashed even with Johnson in the fold.

In Week 1, the team was unable to prevent McCarthy from throwing two touchdown passes and getting a win in his first start. Then, in Week 2, Goff got whatever he wanted from the Bears and ended with 334 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, the Bears are faced with the reality of already having two division losses and now having to go all season without their best defender.

In Week 3, the Bears will have a chance to get in the win column when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. The Cowboys lost in Week 1, but escaped with an overtime win in Week 2 against the New York Giants.