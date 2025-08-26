The Chicago Bears cut down their roster to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, and general manager Ryan Poles also provided an unfortunate update on a rookie.

Poles announced that rookie fifth-round pick cornerback Zah Frazier will miss the entire 2025 season due to personal issues.

Frazier has been dealing with a personal issue since before being drafted. He will still be around the team in the facility.

“Ryan Poles said rookie CB Zah Frazier will miss the 2025 season. The personal issue he is dealing with is something the Bears discovered after he was drafted and is something that stems from before he got to Chicago. Poles said Frazier will spend time in meetings, the weight room, with the medical staff, etc,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin said on X.

Frazier was selected with the No.148 overall pick in April’s draft. The 24-year-old played a ton of college football and is an experienced young player, but he will not be available for his rookie campaign.

With Frazier now out for the year, Chicago will be looking for someone to step up in the cornerback room as a depth piece. Frazier was expected to be the primary backup nickel corner behind Kyler Gordon, but the Bears will need to search for a replacement, who could be an in-house option or a signing off the waiver wire or free agency.

It’s incredibly unfortunate that Frazier’s personal issue will cost him his debut season. Our prayers are with the Bears’ cornerback.