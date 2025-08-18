The Chicago Bears picked up a blowout win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, and quarterback Caleb Williams turned in a fantastic performance.

Williams played just two drives, but still completed six of ten passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. The 2024 No.1 overall pick was surgical and showcased why he could be in for a major breakout season in 2025.

Though Williams still has a ton of room to grow as an NFL quarterback, one NFL analyst has a bold comparison for the Bears’ signal-caller.

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd compared Williams to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

“I think Caleb Williams’ comp, when I watch him, is a little Brett Favre,” Cowherd said on his show, “The Herd” on Monday. “You’ve gotta let him be a little bit of a gunslinger.”

Favre is one of the most prolific passers in NFL history and won three MVPs along with a Super Bowl title during his illustrious career, so that’s a lofty comparison for the young Williams. However, there are some similarities, as Williams shares the same exciting arm talent that Favre had during his playing career, and both have incredibly competitive personalities.

If Williams can develop under head coach Ben Johnson and clean up some of the flaws in his game, the USC product could become one of the most electric quarterbacks in the sport and change the entire Bears franchise. Only time will tell, though.

Chicago will finish the preseason on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs, and will then begin preparations for a Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.