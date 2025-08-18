The Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills met for a preseason contest on Sunday night at Soldier Field, and quarterback Caleb Williams made his preseason debut after sitting out last week’s contest versus the Miami Dolphins.

Williams and the Bears’ offensive starters played two drives on Sunday, and though the second series ended in a punt, the opening drive was near perfection. Chicago’s offense went 92 yards on seven plays to begin the game, with Williams completing passes to tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet, and wide receivers D.J. Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus.

The drive ended with a Williams to Zaccheaus touchdown. The Bears quarterback found the veteran receiver over the middle, and Zaccheaus did the rest with his blazing speed.

In two offensive series, Williams completed six of ten passes for 107 yards and a touchdown with a 130 passer rating. The 2024 No.1 overall pick showed incredible poise and took a step in the right direction.

Williams drew a lot of criticism for sitting out against Miami last week. Just a week later, the USC product silenced the doubters with an electric performance on two drives versus the Bills, and also looked like a future franchise quarterback in a small sample size.

The Bears will finish the preseason on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs, and then all eyes will be on the Week 1 matchup in the Windy City against the Minnesota Vikings.