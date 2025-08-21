The Chicago Bears are set to conclude the preseason on the road, as the team will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Friday’s preseason finale is a key moment for a plethora of players fighting for a roster spot, including wide receiver Tyler Scott. The 2023 fourth-round pick is currently in a heated battle for one of the final places in the receiver room.

A to Z Sports’ Kole Noble projects Scott will fall short and miss Chicago’s initial 53-man roster.

Noble has the Bears keeping Devin Duvernay and rookie Jahdae Walker over Maurice Alexander and Scott.

“The question is whether or not the team keeps a sixth, and who that sixth might be. Based on the two games on tape, undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker would have my vote, with Maurice Alexander close behind. Special teams impact will ultimately be the determining factor for this potential spot,” Noble wrote.

Despite leading the team in receiving yards (54) and snagging a touchdown in last week’s victory over the Buffalo Bills, Scott is still facing an uphill battle for a roster spot. The 23-year-old is not a consistent playmaker in the offense, and though Scott could provide serviceable depth, he doesn’t do enough on special teams to justify keeping him.

Through two seasons, Scott has tallied 18 receptions for 173 yards. He played all 17 games during his rookie season in 2023 and missed six games last year. The Cincinnati product had a lot of hype around him, but has had a disappointing career thus far.

If Scott can post a second straight productive preseason performance on Friday, the 5-foot-10 receiver could have a case for a roster spot. However, as of right now, it would be shocking if Scott is on Chicago’s active roster heading into Week 1.