The Chicago Bears wrapped up the preseason with a narrow 29-27 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

With the preseason over for Chicago, the team will begin roster cuts and formulate depth charts at each position for Week 1. One position that is still very uncertain is wide receiver. Though the top of the room is set with D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, the rest of the spots are basically up for grabs.

Rookie Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus are both viable options to be Chicago’s No.3 receiver. However, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin predicts Zaccheaus will get the nod over Burden on the depth chart.

“Burden, the Missouri standout who was drafted 39th, wasted little time showing off his elite playmaking skills after being sidelined with a hamstring injury for two months. But arguably the biggest standout among the wideouts in camp was newcomer Zaccheaus, whose connection with Williams is undeniable,” Cronin wrote.

Zaccheaus had a standout offseason, impressing in both practice and the preseason. The 28-year-old spent the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders and posted career highs in receptions (45) and receiving yards (506).

Though Burden has also made his presence felt in the preseason, Zaccheaus has outplayed and earned the slot receiver role for now. However, don’t rule out the possibility of Burden outseating the veteran at some point this season.

The Bears will begin the 2025 campaign on September 8 versus the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.