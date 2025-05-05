Baltimore Ravens release controversial five-time All-Pro player

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After months of controversy, the Baltimore Ravens are releasing the longest-tenured player on the roster, five-time All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker.

Baltimore made the move official on Monday, which comes nearly two weeks after the Ravens selected his replacement, kicker Tyler Loop with the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ravens took to social media to release a statement, acknowledging how “tough” this decision was for them.

Statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta pic.twitter.com/TNQrqw3me2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 5, 2025

Head coach John Harbaugh previously hinted this transaction was coming, but he warned that any such move would be strictly a “football decision” and not based on off-field factors. Tucker, of course, has been at the center of several questionable sexual allegations, and now that appears to have cost him his jo, even if the Ravens don’t want to admit it.

Though, Tucker’s trademark reliability did start to falter in 2024, finishing with a career-worst 73.3% field goal rate. In other words, whether it’s off-field concerns or performance, it’s hard to argue with Baltimore’s latest move.

Thus, the most accurate kicker in NFL history is officially set to be a free agent, but we’ll see whether any team bites on the 35-year-old. He also holds the record for the longest made field goal in NFL history at a whopping 66 yards.

Meanwhile, Loop has since gone viral on social media thanks to his incredible 75-yard field goal in an outdoor stadium. Now he’ll have big cleats to fill in Baltimore, replacing a seven-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion.

