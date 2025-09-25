When the Baltimore Ravens are at their very best, they’re hard to beat. But the 1-2 Ravens aren’t playing their best ball right now.

For one, they’ve allowed the NFL’s second-most points through three games. Another issue is that Derrick Henry has as many fumbles (three) as he has touchdowns this season. Henry is a 10-year vet with 2,396 carries in his career. We have a feeling he’ll overcome his current tendency to cough up the football.

But what about that defense? It’s bad, and it may not get exponentially better any time soon.

According to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is “concerned” about defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike’s neck injury. Already ruled out of Week 4’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, now Madubuike could be looking at a lengthy absence. Madubuike also missed Baltimore’s Week 3 matchup too.

“I would say I’m concerned about it. We’re going to have to see going forward when they know what they need to know.” John Harbaugh on Nnamdi Madubuike

The Ravens have since responded to Madubuike’s injury by adding former first-round defensive tackle Taven Bryan to their practice squad earlier this week. It’s possible he already sees a limited amount of game action this weekend. Or maybe Bryan, who had been sitting in free agency, needs more time to get caught up to speed and return to game shape.

Either way, defensive tackle could become a big issue in Baltimore, and we could see the Chiefs trying to take advantage of a potential weakness on Sunday.

