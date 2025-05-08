Baltimore Ravens loosely linked to three-time Pro Bowler

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, the majority of the players who will be taking the field for the Baltimore Ravens this year are already on the roster. But that doesn’t mean Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta isn’t still open to upgrading the roster to build a true Super Bowl contender.

If so, he could start with Jadeveon Clowney, who the Carolina Panthers just released after they signed Patrick Jones in free agency and drafted Nic Scourton with their second-round pick.

While Clowney was just released on Thursday, Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jordan Schultz is already linking the former No. 1 overall pick to the Ravens.

“Jadeveon Clowney should have a solid market, but just thinking out loud … he feels like a classic late-offseason signing for the Ravens. He had a strong one-year stint there in 2023, finishing with 9.5 sacks.” Jordan Schultz on Jadeveon Clowney

While Clowney is now 32 years old, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler who has tallied 58 sacks in his 11-year career. After recording 5.5 sacks last year with the Panthers, Clowney should still have several more seasons left in the tank, and he could use one to head back to Baltimore.

Carolina may have cut Clowney loose, but for all we know, this was a move that he requested as he looks to sign with a team that has a better chance of competing for a Super Bowl trophy when the playoffs begin.

