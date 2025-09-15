On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens obliterated the Cleveland Browns by a score of 41-17. However, in victory, they could lose, arguably, their best defender for a while.

In the second quarter of Baltimore’s Week 2 clash, 2024 sack leader Kyle Van Noy came up lame following a play. He was immediately taken to the sideline, and after an evaluation, he was diagnosed with a hamstring injury. Ending his day much earlier than expected.

Well, an update has emerged on Van Noy’s status, and it is worrisome news for Ravens fans. “Ravens Pro Bowl edge rusher Kyle Van Noy is bracing to potentially miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury suffered Sunday, per a source. Van Noy, who led the team in sacks (12.5) last year, is hoping the injury is short-term,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Kyle Van Noy stats (2024): 12.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 41 tackles, 2 forced fumbles

Can the Baltimore Ravens withstand a ‘multiple game’ loss of Kyle Van Noy?

The former second-round pick had evolved into a journeyman pass rusher for hire over the last few years. Since 2020, he has played for four different teams because he was a near lock to post five or six sacks for whatever franchise employed him. However, after signing with Baltimore in 2023, he has grown into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

In 2023, the 34-year-old posted what was then a career-high nine sacks. But he took another leap forward last season as the linebacker earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his 11th season with a 12.5 sack performance. Which, unsurprisingly, was tops on the Ravens and fourth best in the league last season.

Losing one of the game’s best pass rushers for as much as a month is going to be a notable blow for Baltimore. However, if any team can handle it, it’s the Ravens. The Super Bowl contenders had nine Pro Bowlers last season. Four on the defensive side of the ball, including safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Kyle Van Noy contract (SpotRac): Two years, $9 million