The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a tough 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night, dropping them to a 1-2 record. Sitting in third place of the AFC North is obviously not where the Ravens want to be at any point in the season, even as Week 4 approaches.

While the Ravens lead the NFL in scoring, their defense has been atrocious, allowing the second-most points in the league through three games. While the Ravens have played a pair of top-ten offenses in the Bills and Lions, Baltimore had a top-ten D last year. While it’s been a small sample size thus far, the Ravens are already making some minor changes.

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens have added defensive tackle Taven Bryan to their practice squad. Starting defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is currently dealing with a neck injury, so Bryan adds some experience at a position of need.

Bryan measures in at 6-foot-4, 291 pounds. The 29-year-old was the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’d last four seasons with the team that drafted him before being allowed to test free agency.

Bryan then spent 2022 in Cleveland and the past two years with the Indianapolis Colts. He also spent training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals before being released ahead of the final roster cutdowns and had yet to latch on with a different team since.

Now Bryan brings 46 starts and 113 games of experience to the Ravens’ practice squad. He’s never had more than three sacks in a single season and has tallied a career total of 11.5. Bryan has also never recorded more than 33 tackles in a season, and he’s forced two fumbles in his career.

While Bryan never came close to living up to his first-round potential, he now gets a chance to join a playoff contender for a chance to make the first postseason appearance of his career. Though, the 1-2 Ravens will need a quick turnaround to get there.

Related: 1 Bold Prediction for Every Game in NFL Week 4, Including Travis Hunter’s Big Day