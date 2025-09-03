The Baltimore Ravens have reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, winning 10 or more games each time. Yet, once the playoffs arrive, the Ravens haven’t been able to sustain their success, at least not to their satisfaction.

Sometimes, the difference between advancing to the next round of the playoffs is a difference of inches. Other times, the Ravens could be just an impact play away from changing the outcome of the game.

On Wednesday, the Ravens added someone else who can help them win on the margins, even without ever touching the ball.

Specifically, the Ravens have signed three-time All-Pro special teamer J.T. Gray. While his natural position is at safety, Gray will spend most of his times on special teams, which is head coach John Harbaugh’s specialty.

While NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Gray drew a “significant” amount of interest from a “number” of teams, it’s not surprising to see the Ravens prioritize their special teams considering their coach’s background. Remember, Harbaugh spent 10 seasons as a special teams coach in college before spending another nine seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gray, 29, was recently released by the New Orleans Saints after seven seasons with the team. While the news of his release came as a surprise, he did only play 39 snaps on defense and another 387 on special teams last season.

Amazingly, he became a standout performer without ever starting a single game, but he’s made 98 appearances. Expectations are that he’ll have a similar role in Baltimore, playing largely on special teams rather than on defense.

