The Baltimore Ravens offense was all that you could have dreamed of in 2024. They were 1st in yards per game, rush yards per play, pass yards per play, and in the red zone. They finished 2nd in interception rate as well as 3rd in goal-to-go percent and points per game. It was stellar.

QB: Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson put up video game-type of production last year. For the first time in his career, he started all 17 games, threw for 4,000+ yards with 41 TDs and only 4 INTs. That’s an insane 10-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio. That’s not even including the 900+ rushing yards and additional TDs on the ground.

RB: Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry was 79 yards short of becoming the only RB in NFL history with two seasons of 2,000 yards rushing. That’s a club that only has 9 members in it all-time. He tied his career-high of 18 total TDs. Henry kept it going in the playoffs with 270 rush yards and 3 TDs in just two games.

RB: Justice Hill

Hill showed well as the receiving back for the Ravens with a statline of 42 / 383 / 3 in the first 14 games of the season. In a limited role as a rusher, he never recorded more than 5 carries in any game but averaged 4.9 ypc with 228 rush yards and a TD.

WR: Zay Flowers

Flowers has averaged right at 1,000 receiving yards through his first 2 NFL seasons. The biggest change in 2024 from his rookie season the prior year was in his yards per reception, improving by more than 3 yards. He had a 5-game stretch in October and into the first week of November with 4 games of 110+ receiving yards.

WR: Rashod Bateman

Bateman had his breakout year in 2024 with a stat line of 45 / 756 / 9. Before the 9 TDs last year, his previous high in his first 3 seasons was 2. He also had a TD in each playoff game. Among qualified WRs, Bateman finished 1st in the NFL in average length per reception (12.7) and 2nd in yards per reception (16.8) in the regular season.

WR: DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins started 126 of 128 games in his first 8 years in the NFL. The next 2 years, he’d only play in 19 of 34 before bouncing back to play in 33 of 34 the last 2 seasons. While he’s no longer the #1 receiving threat, he has put up an average of 66 / 834 / 6 the last 2 years.

TE: Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews didn’t have a TD catch in the first 5 games of the season, but ended the year with a TD in each of the last 6 regular-season games. He ended the year on a sour note with key drops in the playoffs. How he will respond is the big question for 2025.

TE: Isaiah Likely

Likely finished last year 3rd in receiving TDs and 4th in receiving yards for the Ravens. He led the Ravens in their 2 playoff games with 126 receiving yards on 7 catches with a TD. His role has remained consistent over his first 3 years in the league, but the addition of Hopkins to the top quartet of Flowers, Andrews, Bateman, and Likely means someone is losing targets.

BREAKOUT PLAYER: Zay Flowers

Flowers has been very good for the Ravens in his first 2 seasons, but we haven’t seen his best yet. He’ll put it all together in 2025 and be a legit #1 threat. He’ll have 135 targets, 70% catch rate with 13 yards per reception, and finish the year with a statline of 95 / 1,200 / 8.

BOLD PREDICTION: Lamar Jackson

Jackson is coming off his best season, his first with a full season of starts and a multitude of weapons. Expectations will be at an all-time high. Jackson missed 5 games in 2021 and 2022 before starting 33 of 34 games the last 2 seasons. He’ll take a step back and finish the year with 25 TD passes / 8 INTs. It’ll be a reduction of 16 TD passes and an increase to double the INTs from 2024.