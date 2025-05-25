Atlanta Falcons unwilling to budge on key aspect of Kirk Cousins trade

Heading into the offseason, it was widely assumed that the Atlanta Falcons would find a trade partner for Kirk Cousins. After all, the conditions now are much different from when he signed a four-year, $180 million contract.
For one, Michael Penix Jr. was drafted with the eighth overall pick just over a month later. Then, the gloves came off once the Falcons benched Cousins in place of Penix for the final three games of the 2024 season.
While Cousins wasn’t able to help transform the Falcons’ offense in his first season in Atlanta, he’s still believed to be a starting-caliber quarterback in a league that doesn’t have enough high-caliber options.
Teams like the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints would likely all benefit from adding Cousins. Yet, the Falcons have hung onto their expensive backup QB, who’s set to have a cap hit of $40 million in 2025.
Recently, ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained a bit about what’s happening with Cousins’ status in Atlanta, and the stubbornness the Falcons have operated with. Perhaps what’s most interesting is the fact that Fowler says the four-time Pro Bowl QB is “on the Steelers’ radar” as a potential fallback solution for Aaron Rodgers.
If Rodgers does decide not to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, pivoting to a trade for Cousins would make a lot of sense for a team with playoff aspirations. Yet, based on Fowler’s reporting, the Steelers better be prepared to fork over some extra cash in the process.
