The Atlanta Falcons will head to Charlotte without their top cornerback, A.J. Terrell, for Sunday’s NFC South matchup against the winless Carolina Panthers. Terrell strained his hamstring late in last week’s win over Minnesota and was ruled out after limited practice work. Head coach Raheem Morris called the injury “week-to-week” and signaled an open competition to fill the void. Atlanta enters Bank of America Stadium at 2–0 after smothering Vikings’ rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but losing a Pro Bowl-level defender changes the complexion of this divisional test.

Carolina is desperate to avoid an 0–3 start. The offense found rhythm in Week 2 behind Bryce Young’s 328-yard, two-touchdown performance. His top target, rookie Tetairoa McMillan, has quickly emerged as a matchup nightmare. The 6-foot-5 first-rounder is ninth in the NFL in receiving yards and has already logged four plays of 20-plus yards. The stage is set for a pivotal early-season duel between Atlanta’s ascending defense and a Panthers offense hunting for its first win.

Rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan Presents a Matchup Nightmare

Atlanta’s secondary will look different without its lockdown corner. Terrell shadowed No.1 receivers on 78% of opponent dropbacks through two weeks, allowing a modest 5.2 yards per target, per Next Gen Stats. In his absence, Dee Alford and Mike Hughes are expected to shoulder more responsibility. Alford gives up six inches in height to McMillan, while Hughes’ 56.6 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranks outside the league’s top 80. That size-speed discrepancy is a key reason Carolina’s staff believes their rookie wideout can dictate coverages and generate explosive gains.

The former Arizona standout has quickly transitioned to the pro game. McMillan’s 168 receiving yards lead all rookies and represent nearly 40% of Carolina’s total passing production. He and Young have connected on four plays of 20 or more yards, highlighted by a 40-yard catch-and-run. With the Falcons allowing only one reception of 20-plus yards all season, this strength-on-strength collision will help decide whether Carolina can sustain drives.

Stopping McMillan isn’t just a cornerback assignment. Atlanta ranks second in the NFL in total defense and is surrendering only 14.5 points per game, largely because of a front seven generating pressure on 32% of opponent dropbacks. That interior rush will need to speed up Young’s clock, particularly with Carolina missing starting offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Robert Hunt. Atlanta’s defensive success rate against the run (32%) also forces predictable passing downs, but with Terrell out, every extra half-second in the pocket raises the risk of downfield strikes.

Both teams bring a sense of urgency to this matchup.

If Atlanta’s pass rush maintains its high-pressure rate and limits McMillan’s vertical chances, the Falcons can stay perfect. But if Young and his rookie receiver continue their fast start, the Panthers have a prime opportunity to secure their first victory and inject drama into the NFC South race.