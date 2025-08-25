Slowly, but surely, the Arizona Cardinals have been assembling an upgraded cache of weapons for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray to work with. It all started with the selection of tight end Trey McBride in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s since developed into a Pro Bowl talent.

Then, last year, the Cardinals made another significant addition by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Yet, the Cardinals could still use some more help at the receiver position.

Recently, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested the Cardinals should trade a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for Quentin Johnston.

Johnston was the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. After looking somewhat like a complete bust as a rookie (431 yards), the 6-foot-2, 208-pound receiver broke out in a big way last year, recording 711 yards and eight touchdowns.

Still just 23 years old, Johnston could possibly benefit from a change of scenery, especially if it comes with more pass-catching opportunities. Right now, it looks like the Chargers are moving quickly to replace him.

Los Angeles has since acquired Ladd McConkey in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft, and has since added more by selecting Tre Harris in the second round of this year’s selection process too. The Chargers have also brought six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen back to L.A.

With so many other receivers on hand, the Chargers could very well try to recoup some value by trading Johnston to address another position of need. If so, it wouldn’t hurt for the Cardinals to see what it would take to land the former first-round pick who may have some untapped potential.

