Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts received incredibly high praise ahead of Thursday night’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky compared Sirianni and Hurts to the leaders of a Super Bowl dynasty.

“Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are the modern-day Bill Belichick and Tom Brady — just in total alignment,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I remember Belichick and Brady constantly saying stuff and being like there’s no way you actually think that, or feel that way, or operate like that. And it feels the same way.”

The Mindset That Defines Champions

Orlovsky and crew were discussing Sirianni’s comments about the Eagles unfurling the Super Bowl banner before tonight’s game. Sirianni told reporters he didn’t know it was banner night and that the team won’t be on the field to take part in the ceremony.

“Jalen is just robotic and maniacal and very focused and not out in the public like Tom was when he was playing. And Sirianni, there’s no way that he doesn’t know, but he says it, and you’re like, ‘But maybe he didn’t really know,'” explained Orlovsky. “The same way where Coach Belichick would say stuff and we would be like, ‘There’s no way that you think that way.’ It just feels like their alignment and the way they’re so hyper-focused in blocking out the noise, it’s very Belichick- and Brady-like.”

Sirianni and Hurts have considerable ground to cover before reaching the stature of Belichick and Brady. While they did capture their first Super Bowl together last season, they remain five championships behind the New England Patriots duo. The Patriots also accomplished their historic run over two decades of sustained excellence.

Two years ago, it seemed like the Eagles were falling apart. Reports surfaced of friction between Sirianni and Hurts as the team collapsed down the stretch in 2023, with whispers that Philadelphia would move on from their head coach.

But owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman remained loyal to Sirianni, surrounding him with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Sirianni adapted his approach, taking a more CEO-like role on game days by overseeing all three phases instead of focusing primarily on offense.

The decision to retain Sirianni — and sign Saquon Barkley — paid massive dividends as the Eagles captured their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Tonight, Philadelphia begins their pursuit of a third title.