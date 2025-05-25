Aaron Rodgers reveals why he won’t ever play for New Orleans Saints

Aaron Rodgers
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t cemented his plans for the 2025 season quite yet. While he may have a strong idea of what he wants to do, Rodgers hasn’t announced anything yet.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints still don’t have a starting quarterback. Is there a world where the Saints, as one of the most-quarterback needy teams in the NFL, ends up with Rodgers?

Nope. Not according to the QB himself, who addressed whether he’d ever play for the Saints by saying, “No. I’ve played there a couple times. But no, I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry.”

Rodgers is a California native who’s played in Green Bay and New York. His next stop won’t be in the bayou, but perhaps in Steel City instead.

For those keeping count, Rodgers’ options appear to be down to the Pittsburgh Steelers or retiring from the NFL at the age of 41. Unless, of course another team’s starting quarterback goes down due to injury before he signs on the dotted line in Pittsburgh.

For now, the Steelers are singing the praises of Mason Rudolph, who they’re comfortable with inside the locker room. Yet, when it’s time to make a game-winning pass, we’d bet most of the team would rather have Rodgers making those decisions than Rudolph.

