Aaron Rodgers has turned into one of the most annoying players in the league in recent years — from his will he/won’t he retirement drama, his crackpot conspiracy theories, and the constant media coverage surrounding an over-the-hill quarterback. Now, there’s data to back that up.

The new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback topped a survey conducted by The Action Network about the most annoying player in the NFL, and he blew away the competition.

Twenty-four percent of respondents had Rodgers at No. 1, while Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was second at 17%. The top five list breaks down as:

This marks the second consecutive year Rodgers claimed the most annoying NFL player title. Last year, he garnered 27% of the vote.

Even His Former Fans Have Had Enough

Credit: The Action Network

When breaking down by fan base, one surprising group finds Rodgers particularly grating.

“Rodgers isn’t just leading overall, he’s the villain for a bunch of specific fan bases too. Bears fans (38%) had him at the top, no surprise there, but so did Vikings fans (43%) and even Packers fans (43%). That’s breakup energy you don’t usually see in sports, and it doesn’t stop there,” writes The Action Network’s Ben Mendelowitz.

“Broncos fans (34%), Patriots fans (32%), and Chargers fans (31%) all piled on. So if Rodgers wants bulletin board material, he could just scroll the survey results from his couch.”

When asked if Rodgers will succeed with the Steelers after two tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets, fans appeared split. Thirty-seven percent believe Rodgers will find success in Pittsburgh, while 35% said he would fail. Twenty-eight percent weren’t sure how the 2025 season will play out for the four-time NFL MVP.

“With Rodgers, the only thing you can bank on is that something unexpected will happen,” notes Mendelowitz.

The Action Network commissioned the research, which was carried out online by Research Without Barriers between Aug. 14-19, with 3,058 NFL fans surveyed nationwide.