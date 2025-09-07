Aaron Rodgers had no problem admitting he thoroughly enjoyed sticking it to the New York Jets and their head coach, Aaron Glenn, in Week 1.

No one expected the Jets’ Week 1 clash with the Steelers to be a shootout. But that’s exactly what it was as Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields played very well versus their former teams on Sunday. However, the future Hall-of-Famer had a bit more to prove against New York.

Aaron Rodgers contract: One year, $19.5 million

In the offseason, after being hired as the team’s new head coach, one of Aaron Glenn’s first acts as the leader was to let the four-time NFL MVP know his services were no longer required. Being sent packing put Rodgers in free agency for the first time in his illustrious career, where he eventually signed with Pittsburgh.

In a perfect setup for great sports storytelling, the Jets and Steelers faced off in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Give the legend a chance to get back at his former team and the man who fired him. And he did that by leading the Steelers to a late come-from-behind, 34-32 victory.

#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers on beating #Jets HC Aaron Glenn: “I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets.”



Not only did Aaron Rodgers get the W, but he was a huge part of it as he tallied 244 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Immediately after the game, he was asked for his thoughts on whether there was specific significance in helping to hand Glenn an L in his head coaching debut. Since he was the person who chose to end Rodgers’ tenure in New York.

“Yes, that’s what he did,” Rodgers said about Glenn letting him know he was not a good fit for his team… “I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets.”

Aaron Rodgers stats (Week 1): 22-30 passes, 244 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 136.7 passer rating

No one should be surprised that the 10-time Pro Bowlers head a grudge against the Jets, and specifically Glenn. However, the greybeard QB picking up his defense and leading them to a win on the road in NY was not on anyone’s bingo card. In a rare moment, Rodgers was able to deliver ice-cold revenge on Sunday. And very much seemed to love it.