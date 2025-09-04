Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is one of the most beloved athletes in the city as he’s developed into a legitimate NBA star. However, the fan-favorite is taking a beating on social media over his “Go Cowboys” post ahead of Thursday night’s Eagles game against Dallas.

Maxey is a lifelong Cowboys fan, having grown up outside of Dallas in Garland.

“PHILLY FAM…. Yall know I love you guys DEARLY and I’m soooo happy the city got a ring! BUT TODAY……. WE BEEFING GO COWBOYS,” Maxey said on X.

PHILLY FAM…. Yall know I love you guys DEARLY and I’m soooo happy the city got a ring! BUT TODAY……. WE BEEFING GO COWBOYS 😂😂😂😂 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) September 4, 2025

Eagles Fans Show No Mercy for Divided Loyalty

Maxey’s Cowboys allegiance isn’t sitting well with Eagles fans, who unleashed their fury on social media.

You watching the banner drop pic.twitter.com/Fp5xqakdo9 — Kyle Pagan (@CBKylePagan) September 4, 2025

A cowboys fan and an employee of the Sixers? Pick a struggle bro https://t.co/Ywgvx9MBRn — George Basile (@BallAndPolicy) September 4, 2025

why would Tyrese Maxey do that. — Absolutely Hammered (@ah_pod) September 4, 2025

.@vj_edgecombe it’s your team now, brother https://t.co/waRbxgt496 — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) September 4, 2025

After getting roasted, Maxey attempted to explain his position with another post, but it likely didn’t improve his standing with the fanbase.

“Serious question … I’m literally from Dallas Texas… How could yall even trust me if I became a full on eagles fan over the cowboys tho? I root for the eagles every week except 2 weeks out of the season!” Maxey said on X.

Serious question … I’m literally from Dallas Texas… How could yall even trust me if I became a full on eagles fan over the cowboys tho? 😂 I root for the eagles every week except 2 weeks out of the season! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) September 4, 2025

Despite the playful back-and-forth, Maxey remains one of the few bright spots for a struggling 76ers franchise. Joel Embiid and Paul George are question marks heading into the season, with their massive contracts making trades nearly impossible.

As for the Eagles, they begin their quest for a third Super Bowl championship tonight as they take on their NFC East rival and are in a much better spot than the 76ers.