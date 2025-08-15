The Patriots are preparing to take on the Vikings in preseason Week 2 after spending the last two days practicing with the team. The Patriots had a dominant performance in preseason Week 1 against the Commanders, so it will be interesting to see if that can be repeated.

Several players helped their case to make the roster in the opener, while others failed to impress and could now be looking at missing the cut. For example, the competitions at wide receiver and offensive line still have some spots up for grabs, and it will be interesting to see if anybody pulls away against the Vikings.

Considering there’s only three preseason games now, players are quickly running out of time to prove they belong. Now, let’s identify seven players who most need a solid performance against the Vikings if they want to be on the final roster.

Kyle Dugger, DB

At one point, it would have been insane to have Dugger included on a list like this. Nevertheless, this is where we are, as the veteran was recently bumped down the depth chart.

After the first preseason game, Dugger was running with the second-team defense at practice. The veteran appears to be behind Jabrill Peppers, Craig Woodson, and Jaylinn Hawkins in the safety pecking order, and that’s unacceptable for a highly paid player like Dugger. If Dugger lays an egg in preseason Week 2, except the trade/release rumors to ramp up even more.

Efton Chism III, WR

Chism was the best Patriots’ receiver against the Commanders, and he’s consistently impressed in practice. However, you can never rest when you are an undrafted free agent, so Chism needs another big game this weekend.

The Patriots’ receiver room is loaded, and Chism is one of several players competing for one or two spots. Another team-leading performance may be enough to finally secure a spot for Chism, though.

Javon Baker, WR

Like Chism, Baker is another player who has consistently performed in camp and is fighting for one of the final receiver spots. Unlike Chism, though, Baker was unable to do much in the preseason opener.

Game stats aren’t everything, and Vrabel did compliment Baker even though he didn’t record a catch. It’s possible that Chism and Baker could be fighting for one spot, so the UCF product cannot afford to have another goose egg against the Vikings.

Ben Wooldridge, QB

Wooldridge had a solid performance in the opener and actually outplayed Joshua Dobbs. The UDFA completed 9-of-12 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown.

Wooldridge won’t unseat Dobbs as the backup, considering Dobbs’ experience and familiarity with Mike Vrabel. However, the young passer could force the team to make a difficult decision on whether or not to keep a third quarterback on the roster. With another solid showing, it’s possible the team would be scared to waive Wooldridge.

Cole Strange, OL

Strange, like Dugger, was once thought of as a building block for the Patriots. Also like Dugger, though, Strange now appears to be fighting for his life in Foxboro.

The former first-round pick began camp as the starting left guard, but now finds himself as a reserve center. Rookie Jared Wilson appears to have the left guard spot locked up, so now Strange will have to beat out the other reserves for a backup spot.

Marte Mapu, LB

Mapu is another player who once looked like a building block and now looks like a guy who could be playing elsewhere soon. The linebacker did have a solid opener, racking up four tackles against the Commanders, but competition is still at inside linebacker.

Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss will be the starters, and Jack Gibbens has impressed this summer. That means Mapu may have to have a special game to remain in the mix for the Patriots.

Jahlani Tavai, LB

Tavai, like Mapu, was once a key member of the defense, but is facing a numbers issue at linebacker. Spillane, Elliss, and Gibbens are ahead of the veteran in the pecking order, and Tavai and Mapu could be fighting for one spot.

You also can’t rule out Cam Riley and Monty Rice. Riley impressed in the preseason opener, and Rice played for Vrabel in Tennessee. Tavai needs to do something to earn his place.