A 3-0 start has the San Francisco 49ers feeling good about where they’re at ahead of Week 4. After all, leading a tough NFC West division a year after finishing in last place, should be widely celebrated.

However, 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan know there’s nothing to be happy about yet. After all, it’s only been three games, and a hot start doesn’t guarantee a strong finish. The 49ers, who have made two Super Bowl appearances since 2019, know that all too well.

So on Tuesday, when it was revealed that the 49ers were bringing in some players for individual workouts, it didn’t come as a big surprise. Every team does this on a weekly basis.

Yet, the more notable part of the report is who the 49ers gave a tryout to.

This time, it was the son of Deion Sanders, safety Shilo Sanders, who latched on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent signee. Though, Sanders was let go during the team’s roster cuts from 90 down to 53. He was not brought back to the practice squad.

Yet, now the 49ers are apparently interested in seeing what the 25-year-old defensive back is capable of.

One area they may want to ask Shilo about is what happened when he lost his cool on the field, punching then-Bills tight end Zach Davidson. The Buccaneers were penalized 15 yards for Shilo’s blow-up, and he was ejected from the game. Shilo was even later fined $4,669 for his infraction. These are the type of mistakes NFL head coaches simply won’t put up with.

Yet, if the talent outweighs the potential drawbacks, the 49ers may think it’s worth it to see if they can further Shilo’s development on the practice squad at the very least. With no one else beating down his door, Shilo would be wise to accept whatever NFL offer may come his way, giving him an opportunity to prove that he too can impress, if given a second chance.

