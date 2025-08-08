The New England Patriots will take the field for their first preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Friday at Gillette Stadium. Both teams practiced against each other on Wednesday and will finish off the week with a game.

There are a plethora of storylines and players to watch as the new-look Patriots under Mike Vrabel take the field for the first time. Here are some players to keep a close eye on during Friday night’s contest.

Patriots players to watch closely versus the Commanders

Guard/Center Ben Brown

With Garrett Bradbury having an underwhelming training camp, Brown has a golden opportunity to prove that he deserves the nod as the starting center. The 27-year-old took some first-team reps at center during Wednesday’s joint practice and has had a solid camp.

Brown started ten games at center for New England in 2024, and wasn’t spectacular. However, if the Mississippi product plays well in the preseason and Bradbury continues to struggle, Brown could snatch back his spot as the starter. It all starts on Friday versus Washington, where Brown will likely see a fair share of the snaps at center.

Cornerback D.J. James

James is making a push for a roster spot after standing out at camp. The Auburn product spent his rookie campaign in 2024 on New England’s practice squad, but is getting increased opportunities in camp due to the absences of Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis.

The 2024 sixth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks should see a ton of snaps in the preseason opener, and if James can translate his stellar play in camp to the field in game action, he’ll lock up a spot on New England’s 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Javon Baker

Despite being a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Baker is fighting for a roster spot. However, he has turned in an impressive training camp so far.

The 23-year-old has been a touchdown machine in practice and is standing out in a deep Patriots’ receiver room. A nice performance in the preseason could give him more than just a fighter’s chance to crack the initial roster.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga

Tonga signed a one-year deal with New England this offseason and is likely already a lock for a roster spot. The 29-year-old should serve as adequate depth on the interior of the Patriots’ defensive line, and will see a good amount of snaps on Friday.

Though he has never been known as a prolific pass rusher, Tonga has been getting to the quarterback often in camp. If the BYU product can post an effective preseason, he could earn meaningful snaps in the regular season.