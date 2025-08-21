The Patriots wrap up preseason action Thursday night with a road game against the New York Giants. So whose stock is up and whose is down with the regular season inching closer? We look at three winners and three losers from training camp so far below.

WINNERS

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson has had an electric start to his professional career. The former Ohio State tailback and second round draft pick took his first professional touch 100 yards for a score on the opening kickoff of the Patriots first preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Henderson is averaging 7.6 yards per carry in the preseason and projects to be a major player in the Patriots running game along with Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson.

WR Efton Chism

While it’s primarily been against backups, it’s hard to ignore what Chism has accomplished in the preseason. The undrafted free agent has caught 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason games. It’s no secret the Patriots have had a lackluster receiving corps since Tom Brady left the team, so any wideout with promise has a chance to make an impact. Ja’Lynn Polk, Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker have either been injured or non-factors in the preseason. Chism looks like the best bet to make the Patriots 53-man roster out of that group. It should be noted that Polk may go on Injured Reserve.

LB Robert Spillane

The Patriots needed help at linebacker, so they added Spillane from the Raiders in the spring. While the 29-year old likely won’t be an All-Pro in New England, he’s brought a steadying presence to a shaky linebacker room, which is exactly why he was signed.

Spillane picked off Drake Maye twice in practice this week, and he’s been heralded for his football IQ.

“He’s like having another coach on the field,” Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams said this week. “He can fix things. He can get guys lined up. I remember, he was an undrafted free agent for us in Tennessee in 2018. He was a tryout guy, and he still has that mentality — that underdog mentality. He does a good job of leading the defense. I love the kid.”

LOSERS

Patriots 2024 draft class

While quarterback Drake Maye, the crown jewel of the Patriots 2024 draft class, has had some strong moments in joint practices, those plays haven’t translated to New England’s two preseason games. Maye lost a fumble in the Patriots’ opener and consistently missed throws high in the team’s second preseason game against the Vikings. Maye could of course come out in his second regular season and light the world on fire. But through a month of camp, he’s been up and down.

The rest of New England’s 2024 draft class hasn’t done much to inspire confidence in camp. Second round receiver Ja’Lynn Polk has been hurt, offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson don’t project as starters, receiver Javon Baker has received a good amount of reps but may not make the 53-man roster, cornerback Marcellas Dial tore his ACL, tight end Jaheim Bell is a cut candidate and quarterback Joe Milton is on the Cowboys. Yikes.

S Kyle Dugger

The Patriots new coaching staff doesn’t love Dugger. That has been made very clear. The safety has primarily gotten run with New England’s second unit during recent practices, and he played well into the Patriots’ second preseason game, which is never a good sign for players on the roster bubble. Dugger started all 13 games he played in last season. He currently looks like a trade or cut candidate.

C Garrett Bradbury

Bradbury had a tough few days in Minnesota struggling both in joint practices and the Patriots’ preseason game against the Vikings. The veteran center is now rotating with Ben Brown with the Patriots’ first-team offense in practice. New England signed Bradbury after he was cut from the Vikings in March hoping he’d be an upgrade over Brown. Things are currently trending in the wrong direction for Bradbury.