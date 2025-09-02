The New England Patriots will kick off the 2025 season at home, as the team will host the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup between two potential AFC playoff contenders.

With Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach, the Patriots are expected to take a major jump in 2025. However, New England will also need a few of its key players to step up their games to the next level and post breakout seasons.

There are a few Patriots who are poised to break out this year and establish themselves as potential long-term pieces for the franchise.

Patriots breakout candidates

QB Drake Maye

Maye is the most obvious breakout candidate for the Patriots. The 2024 No.3 overall pick showed a ton of promise during his rookie campaign and has a much better supporting cast around him this season with an improved offensive line and fresh receiving options.

If Maye can prove to be an above-average starting quarterback for New England, Vrabel’s squad should be competing for a playoff spot for years to come.

WR DeMario Douglas

Douglas played all 17 games last season, tallying 66 receptions for 621 yards and three touchdowns. The 24-year-old took a step in the right direction as a viable receiving threat, but Douglas has the chance to be even better in 2025.

The Liberty product should see most of the snaps in the slot receiver position and become a reliable security blanket for Maye. Douglas also has the ability to stretch the field and be a dynamic playmaker, so he should be in for a productive year.

LB Christian Elliss

Elliss had a career year in 2024, notching 80 tackles and an interception in five starts. Now, the 26-year-old is a full-time starter on the Patriots’ defense, as Elliss will command the middle of the field along with 2025 free agent signing Robert Spillane.

In his new starting role, Elliss should post a long-awaited breakout season and become a pivotal piece of the defense. The Idaho product is under contract for the next two years, but could earn himself a hefty payday sooner than expected with an impressive 2025 campaign.