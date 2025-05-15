NFL schedule release: 13 worst primetime games of 2025 season

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The holidays came early for football fans on Wednesday as the NFL released the full 2025 schedule. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the most primetime games with seven, while the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have five night slots. Even though the NFL has stacked primetime matchups with top teams, there will be some duds. Here are the 13 worst primetime NFL games of the 2025 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans: MNF Week 2 (Sept. 15)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite both teams coming off playoff seasons, it’s hard to get excited for a non-divisional matchup between the Buccaneers and Texans on Monday Night Football. Especially in Week 2. This game doesn’t get the juices flowing.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: Week 4 MNF (Sept. 29)

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL is still force-feeding us Jets primetime games, despite them last making the playoffs during former President Barack Obama’s first term in 2010. Even though Aaron Rodgers isn’t on the Jets anymore, his name will likely be mentioned a nauseating amount of times.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 5 SNF (Oct. 5)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Yes, it’s the Patriots, but it’s not those Patriots teams we’re used to seeing in primetime. This team is coming off a 4-13 season and fired head coach Jerod Mayo after one year. If new head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye start off on fire, this could be a fun matchup, but for now, it’s a dud.

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 6 MNF (Oct. 13)

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not Josh Allen and the Bills’ fault that they’re on this list twice, it’s the quality of their competition. They take on a Falcons squad on Monday Night Football that failed to make the playoffs last year.

Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 7 SNF (Oct. 19)

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Two teams who didn’t make the postseason in 2024 will play on Sunday Night Football when the Falcons travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers. Will the name recognition draw viewers?

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Week 7 MNF (Oct. 20)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I feel bad putting Stroud and the Texans on here twice but it’s such a bland primetime game when they’re facing the Seahawks in Seattle on the backend of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Week 11 TNF (Nov. 13)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The only way this Jets-Patriots Thursday night matchup in Week 11 will be watchable is if they’re somehow battling for first place.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Week 12 SNF (Nov. 23)

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Yes, both the Bucs and Rams made the playoffs last year, but a primetime matchup between Baker Mayfield and Matthew Stafford isn’t all that enticing.

Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 12 MNF (Nov. 24)

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

LOL. I’ll pass.

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots: Week 13 MNF (Dec. 1)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

If you’re going to watch, just pretend it’s Eli Manning vs. Tom Brady.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 15 TNF (Dec. 11)

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Honestly, I might just have a bias against seeing the Buccaneers and Falcons on primetime.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Week 16 MNF (Dec. 22)

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most fascinating aspect to this 49ers-Colts Monday Night Football game is who will be starting for Indy: Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 17 MNF (Dec. 29)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Don’t be shocked when this game gets flexed.