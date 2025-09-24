While the conversations haven’t gotten too hot yet, the NFL MVP race always heats up around the end of the season. Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t get an early jump on assessing where the NFL MVP rankings stand right now after Week 3. To no surprise, quarterbacks dominate the competition early on, but who’s the 2025 NFL MVP frontrunner?

1. Josh Allen

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The NFL’s reigning MVP could be on track to win again. After all, the Buffalo Bills are still 3-0, and they’ll likely cruise to another easy win this week against New Orleans. Meanwhile, Josh Allen ranks eighth in passing yards; he’s yet to throw an interception, and he has a combined seven touchdowns. With his dual-threat mobility and newfound ability to avoid turnovers, Allen’s MVP campaign is as strong as any.

2. Lamar Jackson

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The two-time NFL MVP winner is once again a frontrunner to win his third trophy, just like last season. Lamar Jackson leads all quarterbacks with nine passing touchdowns. He’s yet to throw an interception and has a very impressive QB rating of 141.8. Remember when Bill Polian said Jackson should switch to receiver?

3. Justin Herbert

Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images

A 3-0 start for the Los Angeles Chargers can be attributed to a strong coaching staff led by Jim Harbaugh, a top-five defense, and Justin Herbert playing at an MVP level. He leads the NFL in passing yards, has only thrown one interception, and his six passing touchdowns are tied for third-best in the league. If the Chargers keep winning, and Herbert keeps protecting the football, he’ll be in the MVP conversation all year long.

4. Jalen Hurts

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He may not match the raw passing stats of his peers, but no one can deny that Jalen Hurts is a winner. While he’s yet to reach 230 passing yards in a single game this season, and ranks 28th in passing yards, Hurts leads the NFL with four rushing scores. He also has three passing touchdowns and has yet to toss an interception. Oh, and a 3-0 start doesn’t hurt either.

5. Baker Mayfield

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The former No. 1 overall pick who’s on his fourth team is now an outside NFL MVP candidate. Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off to a 3-0 start, and they’ve all come on game-winning drives. Like a few others on this list, Mayfield has yet to throw an interception, but he does have six passing touchdowns. As long as the Bucs stay atop their division, Mayfield has an outside chance at winning MVP, but he’ll have to catch up to his peers first.

