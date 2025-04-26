2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Winners: Chiefs Defense Reloads, Browns Score Big, and CJ Stroud Gets New Weapons

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It was another wild day of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns knocked their picks out of the park while Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud gained new offensive firepower. Here are the biggest winners from Day 2.

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud has another playmaker to target in wide receiver Jayden Higgins. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Iowa State product scored 15 touchdowns and accumulated 2,166 receiving yards on 140 catches in two years with the Cyclones. He’s a physical receiver who separates from defenders using his strength and force. Higgins was so highly regarded that, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders traded back immediately after his selection. Stroud now has two standout receivers in Higgins and Nico Collins. The Texans also added Higgins’ college teammate, wide receiver Jaylin Noel, further bolstering their passing attack.

Cleveland Browns

Despite criticism for passing on Travis Hunter and trading back from the No. 2 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns scored big with their second-round selections. At No. 33, they upgraded at linebacker with UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger, who could start Week 1. At No. 36, they stayed in-state and drafted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who scored 45 rushing touchdowns in three seasons between Ole Miss and the Buckeyes. The Browns might have found their quarterback of the future in Oregon’s Dillion Gabriel, whom they selected in the third round.

Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson will have numerous offensive weapons in his first season as the Chicago Bears head coach. After taking tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th-overall pick, they added another playmaker at No. 39 with wide receiver Luther Burden III. Quarterback Caleb Williams will now throw to Loveland, Burden, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. Johnson might have a top 10 offense in the league — at least on paper.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals might have gotten the steal of the draft, taking Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the No. 47 pick. Johnson was a first-round talent, but concerns about his knee and long-term durability caused his slide. He appeared in just six games for the Wolverines in 2024 due to turf toe. When healthy, he’s a defensive playmaker, recording nine interceptions and returning three for touchdowns in his three years at Michigan. If he stays healthy, the Cardinals will have one of the best cornerbacks in this draft class.

Jack Bech

It was an emotional moment for Jack Bech and his family when the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the No. 58 pick. Bech’s older brother, Tiger, was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year’s Day. To honor him, Bech wore his brother’s Rolex when he was drafted — a touching scene the Bech family will remember forever.

Kansas City Chiefs

After losing several defensive players in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs revamped their defense on Day 2. With the No. 63 pick, they took Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, who led all FBS interior linemen in pass-rush win rate (12.6%) and win percentage (18.9%). He and Chris Jones will form a formidable duo. At No. 66, they selected Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who led the ACC in sacks in 2023 with 11. They continued adding defensive talent with California cornerback Nohl Williams at No. 85—a second-team All-American who led the FBS with seven interceptions.